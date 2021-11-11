Mariner LLC Acquires 94,437 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Mariner LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,270,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,437 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned about 0.33% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $63,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $57,000.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $53.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.46. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $42.12 and a 52 week high of $54.17.

