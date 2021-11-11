Mariner LLC Boosts Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Mariner LLC increased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,151 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $49,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 2.0% in the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 3.9% in the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $331.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $344.16 and a 200-day moving average of $342.64. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $935.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total transaction of $561,113.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,922,440.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.94, for a total transaction of $28,055,262.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,346,788 shares of company stock valued at $824,684,082. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Facebook from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.00.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

