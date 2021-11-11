Mariner LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Mariner LLC grew its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $51,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 1.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 24,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 10.1% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $364.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $342.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.52. The firm has a market cap of $230.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.13. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $236.89 and a 1 year high of $372.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 42.40%.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.79, for a total transaction of $452,569.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Cowen upped their price target on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.32.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

