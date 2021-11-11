Mariner LLC Buys 2,148 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Mariner LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned 0.08% of Illinois Tool Works worth $57,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 78.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $233.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.89 and a 1-year high of $242.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.80.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.74%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.80.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

