Mariner LLC Buys 9,614 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 306,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,614 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $58,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 104.4% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.08.

TXN stock opened at $188.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.63. The company has a market capitalization of $173.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $152.71 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.19 and a 200-day moving average of $189.56.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.05%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

