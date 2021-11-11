Mariner LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Mariner LLC lessened its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Albemarle worth $42,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its holdings in Albemarle by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 45,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,597,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Albemarle by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,420,000 after purchasing an additional 131,903 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 68,830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth $296,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALB shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.50.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total value of $296,787.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total value of $10,044,155.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,341 shares of company stock valued at $11,035,581 in the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $265.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $235.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.71. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $116.50 and a 1-year high of $282.87. The company has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a PE ratio of 140.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 82.54%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

