Mariner LLC Grows Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,012,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,841 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned about 0.28% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $76,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,200.0% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $78.83 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.87 and a 52 week high of $79.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.43.

