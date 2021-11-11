Mariner LLC Has $60.37 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mariner LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,074 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $60,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,284,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951,685 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,659,701,000 after buying an additional 2,639,429 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 40,975.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,802,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,895,000 after buying an additional 1,798,012 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,348,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 42,902.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,502,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,530,000 after buying an additional 1,499,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $392.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $374.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.07. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $283.38 and a 52 week high of $400.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.414 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

