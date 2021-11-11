Mariner LLC Has $73.01 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned 8.04% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $73,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVOG. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000.

IVOG opened at $215.05 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $162.07 and a 1-year high of $218.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.67.

