Mariner LLC Has $77.59 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Mariner LLC raised its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,881,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,399 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $77,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,752,497,000 after purchasing an additional 38,319,182 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,211,477,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $604,014,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,573,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,794,851,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.04.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $47.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.31 and a twelve month high of $48.69. The company has a market cap of $386.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

