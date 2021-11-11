Mariner LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,974 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.06% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $48,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 64,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,297,000 after acquiring an additional 30,404 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $2,078,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 396,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,130,000 after purchasing an additional 14,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNC opened at $205.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.37. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.79 and a 1-year high of $217.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $86.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 38.20%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PNC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.03.

In other news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $747,904. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

