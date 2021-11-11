Mariner LLC Purchases 3,176 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned about 9.27% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $75,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,441,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 170,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,608,000 after acquiring an additional 22,106 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,045,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 11,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $978,000.

NYSEARCA:IVOV opened at $174.17 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $118.33 and a twelve month high of $176.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.78.

