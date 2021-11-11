Mariner LLC Purchases 35,420 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mariner LLC raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,358 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 35,420 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $46,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Boeing by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Boeing by 4.1% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 10,334 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 28.6% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on BA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $238.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $260.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.27.

BA opened at $221.21 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $176.25 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The company has a market cap of $130.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $217.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.67.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. The Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

