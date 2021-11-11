Mariner LLC Purchases 6,961 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,961 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $47,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL opened at $204.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $240.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.91, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.54 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $259.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.58.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities decreased their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on PayPal from $340.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.85.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

