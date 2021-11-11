Mariner LLC Raises Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mariner LLC grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 768,008 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 28,767 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned 0.07% of Starbucks worth $85,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 121.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,265,931,000 after buying an additional 6,350,284 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $416,728,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 22.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,255,973 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $811,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,776 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 85.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,703,256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $302,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 361.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,588,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $177,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SBUX. Argus cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Starbucks from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $113.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $133.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.84. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $92.66 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.61.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

