Mariner LLC Raises Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 477,878 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 71,689 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $73,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in NIKE by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.94.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $169.24 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.44 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The company has a market capitalization of $267.88 billion, a PE ratio of 44.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.23.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $2,222,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,839 shares of company stock worth $38,224,560 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

