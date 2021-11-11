Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 1,985.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,766 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.07% of Markel worth $12,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Markel by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Markel by 9.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Markel by 14.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,743,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP raised its position in Markel by 65.0% in the first quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 14,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Markel by 6.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Markel stock opened at $1,301.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,263.82 and a 200-day moving average of $1,234.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.72. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $942.44 and a 1-year high of $1,343.56.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.84 by $4.70. Markel had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 19.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 58.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Markel news, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 750 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,302.65, for a total value of $976,987.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,000 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,317.25, for a total value of $1,317,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,188,208 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MKL shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,292.50.

Markel Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

