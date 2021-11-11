Marshall Wace LLP Grows Stock Holdings in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) by 63.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,189,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 848,404 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.58% of The Gap worth $73,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in The Gap by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 54,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in The Gap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in The Gap by 376.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 735,942 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,761,000 after purchasing an additional 581,571 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Gap by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,563,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $119,690,000 after purchasing an additional 106,557 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The Gap by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of The Gap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Gap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of The Gap from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of The Gap in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of The Gap from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.79.

GPS opened at $24.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. The Gap, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $37.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.75 and its 200 day moving average is $28.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.67.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.24. The Gap had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The Gap’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Gap, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The Gap’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

About The Gap

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

