Marshall Wace LLP Has $78.64 Million Position in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,766,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 590,659 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 4.34% of BioLife Solutions worth $78,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 44.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,896,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $84,425,000 after buying an additional 583,954 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 323.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,512,000 after buying an additional 350,290 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 24.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,750,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,915,000 after buying an additional 344,463 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the second quarter worth about $13,579,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 44.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 505,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,508,000 after buying an additional 156,325 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $50,881.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total value of $760,091.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 242,962 shares of company stock worth $11,299,235. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BLFS opened at $49.61 on Thursday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.15 and a 12-month high of $60.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 826.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 93.94 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.07.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.32 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. As a group, analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised BioLife Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen increased their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

