Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 1,007,087 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 155.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,653,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007,087 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.29% of FOX worth $61,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in FOX by 2.1% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 13,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 13.9% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 5.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 12.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. 53.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FOX alerts:

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $40.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.04. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $25.33 and a twelve month high of $44.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.07.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.