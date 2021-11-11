Marshall Wace North America L.P. Cuts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,466,400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 993,794 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.0% of Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Apple were worth $474,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 24.8% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 2.2% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $203,585,000 after acquiring an additional 32,063 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 135.1% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 21,830 shares during the period. United Fire Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth about $4,931,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1.9% during the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.56.

Shares of Apple stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $148.39. 511,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,389,906. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.59 and a twelve month high of $157.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.99.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,850,782 shares of company stock valued at $421,048,788. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.