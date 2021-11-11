Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $165.83 Million Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lowered its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 44.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 434,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341,135 shares during the period. Anthem accounts for 0.7% of Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.18% of Anthem worth $165,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Anthem during the first quarter worth approximately $1,241,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 15.2% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Anthem by 13.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 57.9% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 145,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,349,000 after purchasing an additional 53,462 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Anthem by 3.0% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Anthem stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $424.88. 2,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,944. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $394.56 and a 200 day moving average of $388.24. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $286.04 and a 1-year high of $439.90. The company has a market capitalization of $103.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANTM. Citigroup increased their price objective on Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $459.70.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

