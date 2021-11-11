Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $794.29 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,284,360 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,357,667 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 3.3% of Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Facebook worth $794,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at $251,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 101.1% during the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 20,489 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 10,303 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 9.0% during the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highside Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the first quarter worth $23,710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FB. DZ Bank lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $385.00 target price (up from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.00.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.44, for a total transaction of $41,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.94, for a total value of $28,055,262.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 2,346,788 shares of company stock worth $824,684,082. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook stock traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $330.51. The stock had a trading volume of 147,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,724,791. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $344.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.64. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

