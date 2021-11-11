Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 929,730 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,154,383 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 929,730 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.4% of Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $583,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Microsoft by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,654 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Microsoft by 106.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 37,239 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,779,000 after acquiring an additional 19,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 5.9% during the first quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,884 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $332.93. 156,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,848,217. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.70. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $208.16 and a 12 month high of $338.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.06%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Microsoft from $281.70 to $299.90 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price target (up previously from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.45.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 275,330 shares of company stock valued at $86,334,035. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.