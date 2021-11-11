Massnet Hits Market Cap of $30.12 Million (MASS)

Massnet (CURRENCY:MASS) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 11th. Massnet has a total market cap of $30.12 million and $3.27 million worth of Massnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Massnet coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000471 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Massnet has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $241.23 or 0.00369557 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00054461 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.74 or 0.00226332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000522 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00011277 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.32 or 0.00092412 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Massnet Coin Profile

Massnet is a Proof-of-Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Massnet’s total supply is 98,026,147 coins. Massnet’s official Twitter account is @MASSToken . The official message board for Massnet is medium.com . Massnet’s official website is massnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The MASS consensus engine aims to become the basic infrastructure to all blockchain consensus layers. Based on a Proof-of-Capacity consensus protocol, the MASS consensus engine creates a consensus layer that is permissionless, fair, energy efficiency, secure, and universal, ensuring the fundamental security of the public chain. The MASS consensus engine is universal and is capable of providing consensus services across any number of public chains. Nodes use storage capacity to run the consensus protocol and do not require permission. The MASS consensus engine is fair and energy efficient; only a very small amount of computing resources are required, meaning everyone has the chance to participate. MASS Net is the a public chain to make use of the MASS consensus engine. MASS is the store of value in circulation in MASS Net, and is also the value anchor for the MASS consensus engine. The MASS community is a non-profit online organisation that works for the popularisation of blockchain technology. It was launched in 2017. “

Buying and Selling Massnet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Massnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Massnet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Massnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

