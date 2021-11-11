Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of MRD stock traded down C$0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$14.34. 4,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,979. The firm has a market cap of C$474.18 million and a PE ratio of 210.88. Melcor Developments has a 1 year low of C$6.75 and a 1 year high of C$15.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$13.92 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.41.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Melcor Developments from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Melcor REIT, Investment Properties, and Recreational Property segments. It develops and manages owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

