Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Trading Down 5.1%

Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG)’s share price fell 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.98 and last traded at $11.08. 3,376 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 258,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.68.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCG. Loop Capital cut their price target on Membership Collective Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. William Blair started coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Membership Collective Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Membership Collective Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.36.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.26.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). The company had revenue of $124.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Membership Collective Group Inc will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCG. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Membership Collective Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,614,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Membership Collective Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Membership Collective Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Membership Collective Group during the third quarter worth $57,178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG)

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

