MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,718 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth about $6,158,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth about $620,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MELI. Scotiabank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,898.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,022.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,592.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $79.15 billion, a PE ratio of 1,001.40 and a beta of 1.41. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,262.38 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,679.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,596.14.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras bought 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

