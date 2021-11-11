Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,898 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,613 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.3% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Microsoft by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 405,372 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,575,000 after acquiring an additional 58,323 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 25,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 47,678 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 246,175 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,041,000 after purchasing an additional 35,997 shares during the period. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 102,251 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 price objective (up from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.45.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 275,330 shares of company stock valued at $86,334,035 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $332.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $208.16 and a fifty-two week high of $338.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $305.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.06%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.