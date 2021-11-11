Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.93 Per Share (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report issued on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $6.93 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.66 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.77 EPS.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $452.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.91 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 7.10%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.67.

MAA stock opened at $202.80 on Thursday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $119.21 and a 52-week high of $207.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.30. The company has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.37, a PEG ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total transaction of $1,883,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.92%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

