Minter Network Trading 0.2% Lower This Week (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. One Minter Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Minter Network has a total market cap of $19.92 million and $18,083.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Minter Network has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.16 or 0.00072563 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.94 or 0.00076832 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.43 or 0.00136061 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.02 or 0.00073884 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.46 or 0.00097637 BTC.

About Minter Network

BIP uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,013,572,024 coins and its circulating supply is 4,808,362,457 coins. Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

