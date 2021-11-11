MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.20 Million

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 11th. Over the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $8,712.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MintMe.com Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,928.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,735.46 or 0.07293369 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $265.19 or 0.00408437 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $677.60 or 0.01043612 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.20 or 0.00088105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $269.09 or 0.00414434 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.21 or 0.00276011 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $213.70 or 0.00329136 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MINTME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MintMe.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintMe.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.