Mirrored United States Oil Fund Reaches Market Cap of $20.04 Million (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be bought for approximately $58.22 or 0.00089665 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market capitalization of $20.04 million and approximately $40,405.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001543 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.72 or 0.00073497 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.84 or 0.00073679 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.13 or 0.00097230 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,704.04 or 0.07244862 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,146.84 or 1.00335078 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00020148 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 344,206 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

