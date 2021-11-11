MLP (ETR:MLP) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.90

MLP SE (ETR:MLP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €8.90 ($10.47) and last traded at €8.59 ($10.11), with a volume of 37018 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €8.83 ($10.39).

Separately, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective on shares of MLP in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.55, a current ratio of 150.11 and a quick ratio of 149.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €7.97 and a 200-day moving average price of €7.50.

MLP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial brokerage and consulting services to private clients, companies, and institutional investors in Germany. The company's Financial Consulting segment offers consulting services for academics and other clients related to insurance, investments, occupational pension provision schemes, and loans and mortgages, as well as the brokering of contracts in financial services.

