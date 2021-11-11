Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Shares Sold by Snow Capital Management LP

Snow Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 20,068 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.49% of Modine Manufacturing worth $4,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,125,240 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,848,000 after buying an additional 723,187 shares during the last quarter. HCSF Management LLC purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $7,385,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,327,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,022,000 after buying an additional 483,623 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 813,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,501,000 after buying an additional 474,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 692,510 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,229,000 after buying an additional 392,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MOD opened at $11.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $598.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.63. Modine Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $18.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $478.90 million during the quarter. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a positive return on equity of 18.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MOD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Modine Manufacturing Profile

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

