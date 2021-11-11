MonaCoin (MONA) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $4.72 Million

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. MonaCoin has a total market capitalization of $116.32 million and $4.72 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for $1.77 or 0.00002723 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,994.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,774.68 or 0.07346309 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $278.36 or 0.00428281 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $678.23 or 0.01043529 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.09 or 0.00087832 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $265.48 or 0.00408464 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $178.74 or 0.00275005 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00004970 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $146.69 or 0.00225703 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

