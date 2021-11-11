Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Moncler from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of MONRY stock opened at $78.43 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.49 and a 200 day moving average of $67.45. Moncler has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $78.43.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

