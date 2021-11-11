Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Nov 11th, 2021

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Moncler from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of MONRY stock opened at $78.43 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.49 and a 200 day moving average of $67.45. Moncler has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $78.43.

Moncler Company Profile

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Analyst Recommendations for Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY)

Receive News & Ratings for Moncler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moncler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.