Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.84

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.84 and last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MYSRF shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Get Moneysupermarket.com Group alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average is $2.84.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.