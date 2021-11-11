MONK (MONK) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2,528.00

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 11th. MONK has a market capitalization of $554,263.03 and $2,528.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MONK has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One MONK coin can now be bought for about $0.0428 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00012195 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000494 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 445.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000403 BTC.

MONK Profile

MONK (CRYPTO:MONK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

MONK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MONK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

