MoonTrust (MNTT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $16,937.00

MoonTrust (CURRENCY:MNTT) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 11th. One MoonTrust coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MoonTrust has a market cap of $913,562.49 and approximately $16,937.00 worth of MoonTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MoonTrust has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.63 or 0.00071852 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.83 or 0.00073700 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.16 or 0.00097319 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,740.69 or 0.07304943 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,977.20 or 1.00123461 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00020255 BTC.

MoonTrust Coin Profile

MoonTrust’s total supply is 974,750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for MoonTrust is https://reddit.com/r/moontrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MoonTrust’s official Twitter account is @MoonTrustTeam

Buying and Selling MoonTrust

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonTrust directly using U.S. dollars.

