Morgan Stanley Acquires 160,495 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 44.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 518,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,495 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.21% of Trimble worth $42,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TRMB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Trimble by 20.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 43.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,108 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the first quarter worth about $1,442,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 17.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 71.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,170,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $168,853,000 after purchasing an additional 901,071 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TRMB opened at $85.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.54. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $96.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.48 and a 200 day moving average of $84.30.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRMB. Morgan Stanley cut Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.20.
In other Trimble news, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $5,304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 138,695 shares in the company, valued at $12,260,638. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 3,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $305,299.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,578.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 202,537 shares of company stock valued at $18,560,380. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Trimble Profile
Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.
Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB).
Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.