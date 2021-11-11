Morgan Stanley Acquires 160,495 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 44.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 518,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,495 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.21% of Trimble worth $42,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TRMB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Trimble by 20.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 43.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,108 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the first quarter worth about $1,442,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 17.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 71.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,170,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $168,853,000 after purchasing an additional 901,071 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRMB opened at $85.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.54. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $96.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.48 and a 200 day moving average of $84.30.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.53 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 15.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRMB. Morgan Stanley cut Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.20.

In other Trimble news, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $5,304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 138,695 shares in the company, valued at $12,260,638. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 3,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $305,299.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,578.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 202,537 shares of company stock valued at $18,560,380. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

