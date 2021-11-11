Morgan Stanley Acquires 232,628 Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 41.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,628 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.81% of CIT Group worth $41,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in CIT Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CIT Group during the second quarter worth $44,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the second quarter valued at $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of CIT Group by 199.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of CIT Group by 69.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steve Solk sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $248,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheila A. Stamps sold 7,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total value of $400,916.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,545 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,698. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CIT opened at $50.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.50. CIT Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.93 and a fifty-two week high of $56.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.55 and a 200-day moving average of $51.86.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.50 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.79.

About CIT Group

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

