Morgan Stanley Acquires 77,060 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 205.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,060 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of BeiGene worth $39,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in BeiGene in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BeiGene by 9.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in BeiGene by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in BeiGene by 55.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in BeiGene by 6.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. 59.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BeiGene alerts:

In other news, CMO Jane Huang sold 542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $168,307.26. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 305,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,967,526.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 165,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $302.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999,689.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 352,000 shares of company stock worth $46,359,195 in the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. CLSA upgraded BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.89.

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $368.00 on Thursday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $219.20 and a fifty-two week high of $426.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of -25.92 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $364.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.33.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.70) by $0.24. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 122.41%. On average, research analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About BeiGene

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.