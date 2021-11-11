Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,866 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.17% of Bandwidth worth $40,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BAND. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 197.5% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 358,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,436,000 after acquiring an additional 237,973 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 919,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,502,000 after acquiring an additional 214,783 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 178,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,605,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 104.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,946,000 after buying an additional 95,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 12.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 835,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,245,000 after buying an additional 94,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BAND shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $154.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bandwidth has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.85.

In other news, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $31,106.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,077 shares of company stock valued at $93,764. 5.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BAND stock opened at $81.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.80 and a 1-year high of $196.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.44.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $130.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bandwidth Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.