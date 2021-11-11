Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 744,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,867 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 5.61% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $40,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter.

JHML stock opened at $58.54 on Thursday. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $44.24 and a 12-month high of $59.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.48.

