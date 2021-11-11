Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,172 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $40,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,438,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,595,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,619 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,235,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,047,000 after acquiring an additional 754,593 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,591,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,488,000 after acquiring an additional 638,011 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,565,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,664,000 after acquiring an additional 595,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 754,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,552,000 after acquiring an additional 377,345 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $112.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.33. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $84.66 and a 1-year high of $114.00.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

