Morgan Stanley Buys 133,810 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 99.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,957 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,810 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.76% of Synaptics worth $41,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 1.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 16,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 0.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,727 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Synaptics alerts:

In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 3,253 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total value of $538,566.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 750 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.19, for a total value of $141,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,546.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,641 shares of company stock valued at $10,213,215. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SYNA opened at $247.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 77.81, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $188.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $75.53 and a 1 year high of $264.50.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.58 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Synaptics from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Synaptics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Synaptics from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Summit Insights upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Synaptics from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.38.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.