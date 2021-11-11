Morgan Stanley Buys 165,887 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 124.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 299,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,887 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of Camden Property Trust worth $39,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,015,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,859,427,000 after acquiring an additional 97,928 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,983,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,328,000 after acquiring an additional 70,713 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,628,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,404,000 after buying an additional 242,684 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,825,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,586,000 after buying an additional 629,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5,084.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,987,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,655,000 after buying an additional 1,948,965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

CPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $140.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.50.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $164.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.29, a PEG ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.45 and a 200-day moving average of $142.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $164.94.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 278.99%.

In related news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $148,176.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $407,056.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,451.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

