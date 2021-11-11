Morgan Stanley Buys 8,793 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,793 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.43% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $42,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RPG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 422.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 225.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

RPG opened at $212.97 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $149.33 and a 1-year high of $218.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.94.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.