Morgan Stanley Decreases Holdings in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,202 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of ORIX worth $40,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ORIX by 52.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in ORIX by 116.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ORIX by 61.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ORIX during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ORIX by 61.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ORIX stock opened at $101.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.12. The company has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.88. ORIX Co. has a 1 year low of $71.13 and a 1 year high of $102.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69.

IX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of ORIX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

